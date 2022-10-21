Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:

Lamb Weston LW: This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston Price and Consensus

Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston Quote

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared with 2.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lamb Weston PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lamb Weston peg-ratio-ttm | Lamb Weston Quote

HF Sinclair DINO: This energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus

HF Sinclair Corporation price-consensus-chart | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

HF Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HF Sinclair Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

HF Sinclair Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

Mitsui & Co. MITSY: This global company with more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Mitsui & Co. Price and Consensus

Mitsui & Co. price-consensus-chart | Mitsui & Co. Quote

Mitsui & Co has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Mitsui & Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Mitsui & Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Mitsui & Co. Quote

