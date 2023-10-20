Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20:

Lennox International Inc. LII: This company which is a manufacturer of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Lennox International has a PEG ratio of 1.79 compared with 2.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Urban Outfitters URBN: This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB: This building systems solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.80 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

