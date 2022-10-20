Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20th:

Pure Storage PSTG: This company which provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Pure Storage has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 1.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Jabil JBL: This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boise Cascade BCC: This company which operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



