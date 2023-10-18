Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18:
Urban Outfitters URBN : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB: This building systems solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.83 compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BAE Systems plc BAESY: This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
BAE Systems has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
