Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:

Klabin KLBAY: This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Klabin has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pure Storage PSTG: This company which provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Pure Storage has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boise Cascade BCC: This company whichoperates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

