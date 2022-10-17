Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17th:

Jabil JBL: This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Lamb Weston LW: This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston Price and Consensus

Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston Quote

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 1.06 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lamb Weston PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lamb Weston peg-ratio-ttm | Lamb Weston Quote

Fortinet FTNT: This company which provides network security appliances and Unified Threat Management (UTM) network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

Fortinet has a PEG ratio of 2.55 compared with 3.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Fortinet, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Fortinet, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lamb Weston (LW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.