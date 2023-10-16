Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16:

Urban Outfitters URBN : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB:This building systems solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.75 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BAE Systems plc BAESY: This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

BAE Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.





