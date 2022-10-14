Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:

Klabin KLBAY: This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Klabin SA Price and Consensus

Klabin SA price-consensus-chart | Klabin SA Quote

Klabin has a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Klabin SA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Klabin SA peg-ratio-ttm | Klabin SA Quote

Pure Storage PSTG: This company which provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Pure Storage, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pure Storage, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pure Storage, Inc. Quote

Pure Storage has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pure Storage, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pure Storage, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pure Storage, Inc. Quote

Boise Cascade BCC: This company whichoperates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 1.33 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. peg-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Klabin SA (KLBAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.