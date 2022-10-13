Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

Jabil JBL: This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Klabin KLBAY: This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Klabin has a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lamb Weston LW: This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston QuoteLamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 1.02 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.