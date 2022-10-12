Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Lamb Weston LW: This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 1.02 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pure Storage PSTG: This company which provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Pure Storage has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boise Cascade BCC: This company whichoperates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 1.37 compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



