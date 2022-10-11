Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

Harte Hanks HHS: This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

Harte Hanks has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 2.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Harte Hanks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Harte Hanks, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

Jabil JBL: This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote

OI Glass OI: This company whichis the largest manufacturer of glass containers in the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

OI Glass, Inc. Price and Consensus

OI Glass, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OI Glass, Inc. Quote

OI Glass has a PEG ratio of 1.43 compared with 2.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

OI Glass, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

OI Glass, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | OI Glass, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



OI Glass, Inc. (OI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.