Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:

Klabin KLBAY: This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.

Klabin SA Price and Consensus

Klabin SA price-consensus-chart | Klabin SA Quote

Klabin has a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Klabin SA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Klabin SA peg-ratio-ttm | Klabin SA Quote

Perion Network PERI: This company which is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perion Network Ltd PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd peg-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Boise Cascade BCC: This company whichoperates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor with operations primarily in the United States and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. peg-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Perion Network Ltd (PERI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Klabin SA (KLBAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.