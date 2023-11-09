Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today November 9th:

Barrett Business Services BBSI: This company which provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Barrett Business Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote

Barrett Business Services has a PEG ratio of 1.02 compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote

NVIDIA NVDA: This company which is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 3.17 compared with 4.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NVIDIA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

NVIDIA Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

Lifetime Brands LCUT: This company which is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lifetime Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote

Lifetime Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.