Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:

HF Sinclair DINO: This Dallas-based energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

H&E Equipment Services HEES: This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Charles River Associates CRAI: This company which is one of the leading global consulting firms and is engaged in providing economic, financial and management consulting services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Charles River Associates has a PEG ratio of 1.39 compared with 1.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

