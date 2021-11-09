Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:

Nomura Holdings, Inc. NMR: This company that provides various financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Nomura Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nomura Holdings, Inc. Quote

Nomura Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 4.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Nomura Holdings, Inc. Quote

CNX Resources Corporation CNX: This independent oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.3% over the last 60 days.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

CNX Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.19, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CNX Resources Corporation. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CNX Resources Corporation. peg-ratio-ttm | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Dow Inc. DOW: This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.21, compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dow Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dow Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote

ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.33, compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.