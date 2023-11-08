Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8:

LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ: This online legal services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its currentyear earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

LegalZoom.com has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW: This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Associated British Foods plc ASBFY: This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foodshas a PEG ratio of 1.57 compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

