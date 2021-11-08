Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8th:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This distributor of fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Albertsons Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

Albertsons has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 3.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

GildanActivewear Inc. GIL: This manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

Gildan has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 2.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ON Semiconductor Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ON Semiconductor Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.