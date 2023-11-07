Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today November 7th:

Liberty Energy LBRT: This company which is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Liberty Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.7 compared with 0.8 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lifetime Brands LCUT: This company which is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Lifetime Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pure Storage PSTG: This company which provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Pure Storage has a PEG ratio of 1.66 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

