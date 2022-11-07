Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 7th:
Lamb Weston LW: This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 2.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Jabil JBL: This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company which produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products and sells in over 60 countries throughout the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
