Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Olin Corporation OLN: This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.13, compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CNX Resources Corporation CNX: This independent oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.3% over the last 60 days.

CNX Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.19, compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dow Inc. DOW: This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Dow's has a PEG ratio of 0.21, compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

