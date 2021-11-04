Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 4th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:
ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This company that manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 2.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.33, compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
