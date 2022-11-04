Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:
Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Archer-Daniels-MidlandCompany ADM: This agricultural commodities and ingredients company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Archer-Daniels-Midland has a PEG ratio of 1.79 compared with 4.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
