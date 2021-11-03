Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

Dow Inc. DOW: This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dow Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dow Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote

CNX Resources Corporation CNX: This independent oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.1% over the last 60 days.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

CNX Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.20, compared with 0.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CNX Resources Corporation. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CNX Resources Corporation. peg-ratio-ttm | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.3% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.53, compared with 0.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

KLA Corporation KLAC: This company that designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

KLA Corporation Price and Consensus

KLA Corporation price-consensus-chart | KLA Corporation Quote

KLA Corp has a PEG ratio of 1.13, compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KLA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

KLA Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | KLA Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.