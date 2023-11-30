Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30:

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB: This integrated building systems solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.7% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.85 compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI: This frequency control solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47% over the last 60 days.

M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.70 comparedwith 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ: This company which provides legal services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

LegalZoom.com has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

