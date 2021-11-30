Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29th:

Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This retailer, franchisor, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Franchise Group has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 6.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This integrated energy company that focuses primarily on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy has a PEG ratio of 3.48, compared with 4.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Phillips 66 PSX: This downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 2.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

