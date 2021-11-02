Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

 

CBRE Group has a PEG ratio of 1.77, compared with 4.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc HCCI: This company that provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

