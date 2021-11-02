Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

CBRE Group has a PEG ratio of 1.77, compared with 4.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CBRE Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CBRE Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc HCCI: This company that provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Price and Consensus

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Quote

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.