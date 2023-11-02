Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31st:

Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG: This data storage technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Pure Storage has a PEG ratio of 1.60 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. HEES: This integrated equipment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF: This cosmetic and skin care products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.58 compared with 2.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

