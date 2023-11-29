Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29:

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This casual dining restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 2.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Brinker International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

Assurant, Inc. AIZ: This company that provides lifestyle and housing solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. Price and Consensus

Assurant, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assurant, Inc. Quote

Assurant has a PEG ratio of 0.79 comparedwith 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Assurant, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Assurant, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Assurant, Inc. Quote

Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI: This provider of business management solutions to small and mid-sized companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Barrett Business Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote

Barrett Business Services has a PEG ratio of 1.09 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote

