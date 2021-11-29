Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29th:

HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This owner and operator of an online recruitment platform carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

HeadHunter has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 8.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This provider of commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.17, compared with 3.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Stellantis N.V. STLA: This designer and manufacturer of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.