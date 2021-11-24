Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 24th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 24th:
HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This company that operates an online recruitment platform carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
HeadHunter has a PEG ratio of 1.36 compared with 8.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Carriage Services, Inc. CSV: This company that provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 1.18, compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.7% over the last 60 days.
Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.44, compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
