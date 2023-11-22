Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22:

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This casual dining restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 2.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital Group has a PEG ratio of 1.10 comparedwith 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Progressive Corporation PGR: This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.13 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

