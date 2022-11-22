Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:
HF Sinclair Corporation DINO: This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
HF Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN: This refrigerant services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Hudson has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA: This integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.37 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
