Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO: This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN: This refrigerant services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA: This integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.37 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

