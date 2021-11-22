Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:
The Chemours Company CC: This company that provides performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Nova Ltd NVMI: This company that designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Nova has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Olin Corporation OLN: This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.12, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
