Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:

The Chemours Company CC: This company that provides performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Nova Ltd NVMI: This company that designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Nova has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Olin Corporation OLN: This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.12, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

