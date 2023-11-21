Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21:

TIM S.A. TIMB: This telecommunications company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

TIM S.A. has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB: This integrated building systems solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.7% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.90 compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI: This frequency control solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47% over the last 60 days.

M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.





