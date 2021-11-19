Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 19th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19th:

HeadHunterGroup PLC HHR: This online recruitment platform carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

HeadHunter has a PEG ratio of 1.55 compared with 8.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CVS Health Corporation CVS: This company that provides health services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

CVS Health has a PEG ratio of 1.13, compared with 1.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Phillips 66 PSX: This energy manufacturing and logistics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.1% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc HCCI: This company that provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 2.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

