Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

LPL Financial LPLA: This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.37 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company which produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products and sells in over 60 countries throughout the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This OH-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

