Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:

H&E Equipment Services HEES: This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote

H&E Equipment Services has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote

LPL Financial LPLA: This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

Phillips 66 PSX: This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

Phillips 66 has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Phillips 66 PE Ratio (TTM)

Phillips 66 pe-ratio-ttm | Phillips 66 Quote

