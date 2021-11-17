Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:

HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This online recruitment platform carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

HeadHunter has a PEG ratio of 1.57 compared with 8.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Nova Ltd. NVMI: This provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Nova has a PEG ratio of 1.08, compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group’s has a PEG ratio of 1.82, compared with 5.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

