Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16, 2023:

Modiv Industrial, Inc. MDV: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Modiv Industrial has a PEG ratio of 2.21 compared with 2.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ: This online legal services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

LegalZoom.com has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

DaVitaInc. DVA: This company which provides kidney dialysis services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

