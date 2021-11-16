Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 16th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16th:

Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS: This manufacturer and seller of architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tecnoglass Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tecnoglass Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tecnoglass Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Chemours Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company peg-ratio-ttm | The Chemours Company Quote

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This owner and operator of retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.8% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

Dillard's has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dillard's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dillard's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dillard's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Click to get this free report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chemours Company (CC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular