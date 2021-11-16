Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16th:

Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS: This manufacturer and seller of architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This owner and operator of retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.8% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

