Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:

Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This company that operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 6.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Carriage Services, Inc. CSV: This company that provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This company that engages in the operation of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.13, compared with 6.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

