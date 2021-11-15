Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:

Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Macy's Price and Consensus

Macy's price-consensus-chart | Macy's Quote

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Macy's PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macy's peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's Quote

Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This company that operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Franchise Group Price and Consensus

Franchise Group price-consensus-chart | Franchise Group Quote

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 6.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Franchise Group PEG Ratio (TTM)

Franchise Group peg-ratio-ttm | Franchise Group Quote

Carriage Services, Inc. CSV: This company that provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Carriage Services Price and Consensus

Carriage Services price-consensus-chart | Carriage Services Quote

Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Carriage Services PEG Ratio (TTM)

Carriage Services peg-ratio-ttm | Carriage Services Quote

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This company that engages in the operation of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies Price and Consensus

Albertsons Companies price-consensus-chart | Albertsons Companies Quote

Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.13, compared with 6.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Albertsons Companies PEG Ratio (TTM)

Albertsons Companies peg-ratio-ttm | Albertsons Companies Quote

