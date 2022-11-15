Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:

LPL Financial LPLA: This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico BSMX: This banking services company with products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. Quote

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. peg-ratio-ttm | Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. Quote

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This OH-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

