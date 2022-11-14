Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14th:
Hudson Technologies HDSN: This Dallas-based energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Hudson Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hudson Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote
HF Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hudson Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hudson Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote
Archer Daniels Midland ADM: This Illinois-based company is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus
Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-chart | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote
Archer Daniels Midland has a PEG ratio of 1.74 compared with 3.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A
Archer Daniels Midland Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Archer Daniels Midland Company peg-ratio-ttm | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote
Lamb Weston LW: This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Lamb Weston Price and Consensus
Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston Quote
Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Lamb Weston PEG Ratio (TTM)
Lamb Weston peg-ratio-ttm | Lamb Weston Quote
