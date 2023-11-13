Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today November 13th:
NVIDIA NVDA: This company which is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 3.33 compared with 4.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Pure Storage PSTG: This company which provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Pure Storage has a PEG ratio of 1.72 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Barrett Business Services BBSI: This company which provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Barrett Business Services has a PEG ratio of 1.06 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
