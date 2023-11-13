Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today November 13th:

NVIDIA NVDA: This company which is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 3.33 compared with 4.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NVIDIA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

NVIDIA Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

Pure Storage PSTG: This company which provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Pure Storage, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pure Storage, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pure Storage, Inc. Quote

Pure Storage has a PEG ratio of 1.72 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pure Storage, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pure Storage, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pure Storage, Inc. Quote

Barrett Business Services BBSI: This company which provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Barrett Business Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote

Barrett Business Services has a PEG ratio of 1.06 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.