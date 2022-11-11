Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:

Hudson Technologies HDSN: This is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hudson Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote

Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company which produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products and sells in over 60 countries throughout the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Price and Consensus

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. price-consensus-chart | Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Quote

Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Quote

Jabil JBL: This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote

