Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 11th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:
TecnoglassInc. TGLS: This manufacturer and seller of architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.22, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
NewmarkGroup, Inc. NMRK: This commercial real estate advisory firm carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Newmark has a PEG ratio of 1.06, compared with 4.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
