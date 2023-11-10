Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today November 10th:

Dell Technologies DELL: This company which is a provider of information technology solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Dell Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 2.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dell Technologies Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dell Technologies Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Liberty EnergyLBRT: This company which is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Liberty Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote

Liberty Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Liberty Energy Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Liberty Energy Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote

H&E Equipment Services HEES: This company which is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote

H&E Equipment Services has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.