Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group has a PEG ratio of 1.85 compared with 4.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.53, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 2.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

