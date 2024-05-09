Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 9th:

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD: This company which provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent's Wechat app, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.33 compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI: This company which designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AZZ AZZ: This company which is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world's infrastructure, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.11 compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

