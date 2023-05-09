Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:
Coty Inc. COTY: This beauty products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Coty Price and Consensus
Coty price-consensus-chart | Coty Quote
Coty has a PEG ratio of 2.14 compared with 2.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Coty PEG Ratio (TTM)
Coty peg-ratio-ttm | Coty Quote
PulteGroup, Inc. PHM: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus
PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote
PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote
Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK: This mobile game developer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Playtika Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Playtika Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Playtika Holding Corp. Quote
Playtika has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Playtika Holding Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Playtika Holding Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Playtika Holding Corp. Quote
