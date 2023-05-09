Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:

Coty Inc. COTY: This beauty products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Coty Price and Consensus

Coty price-consensus-chart | Coty Quote

Coty has a PEG ratio of 2.14 compared with 2.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Coty PEG Ratio (TTM)

Coty peg-ratio-ttm | Coty Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK: This mobile game developer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Playtika Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

Playtika Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Playtika Holding Corp. Quote

Playtika has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Playtika Holding Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Playtika Holding Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Playtika Holding Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coty (COTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.